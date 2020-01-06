1 On Wednesday, Jan. 8, stop by Sidney Moose Lodge from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. for chicken noodle soup and dessert.
2 Orders and payments are due Wednesday, Jan. 8, for St. Matthew’s pizza and brat fundraiser. Call Mary Quiroz at 433-2510.
3 Partnership for Promise monthly meeting is Thursday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m., Community Services Building, Sidney.
4 Arthritis exercise six-week semester has class on Thursday, Jan. 9,, 11 a.m. Classes run every Tuesday and Thursday until Feb. 11. Cost is $10 for under 60 and suggested donation of $10 for over-60 for the entire semester. Register with Richland County Commission on Aging at 406-433-3701. Classes are held at new Commission on Aging location, the old armory building next to the fairgrounds.
5 On Sunday, Jan. 11, visit the Richland Opportunities Inc (ROI) chili dinner fundraiser, 5-6:30 p.m. Sidney Moose Lodge, 301 Street SE, Sidney. Free will donation, public welcome.