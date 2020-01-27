1Safe Serve alcohol server training will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29, upstairs at Meadowlark, 6-9 p.m. No cost for instruction.
2The grand opening of the Painted Owl Bakery will be Saturday, Feb. 1, located at 120 East Main Street, Sidney, 5-9 p.m.
3Pickup for St. Matthew’s pizza and brat fundraiser is Sunday, Feb. 2, at the parish center, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.
4Fairview Chamber Annual Dinner will be Monday, Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m., Saint Catherine Catholic Church.
5Anxiety/depression support group meets Monday evenings, Pella Lutheran Church, 7:30 p.m. Use the east door.