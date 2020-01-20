1. Learn to Paperpiece quilt class will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, with Sew by Sara, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Intermediate quilting class, must have some sewing and quilting knowledge. Learn to cut fabric and sew it to foundation paper. Sign up and get a list of supplies at sewbysara.com.
2. On Thursday, Jan. 23, visit the arthritis exercise six-week semester, 11 a.m. Classes run every Tuesday and Thursday until Feb. 11. Cost is $10 for under 60 and suggested donation of $10 for over-60 for the entire semester. Register with Richland County Commission on Aging at 406-433-3701. Classes held at new Commission on Aging location, the old armory building next to the fairgrounds.
3. Big Sky Women's Sidney meet up will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Shoppes at Peifer’s General, 5:30 p.m.
4. Pickup for St. Matthew’s pizza and brat fundraiser is Sunday, Feb. 2, parish center, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.