1Fort Buford History Book Club meets Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 7-8 p.m. Join other history buffs in an interesting discussion of this month’s selected book. Free refreshments.
2Meet and greet at Sidney Moose Lodge is Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. Members and public invited to learn more about the Moose organization. Lunch follows.
3The Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture annual banquet will be Monday, Jan. 20, Richland County Fair Event Center, social begins at 6 p.m. For more information, call the chamber at 433-1916.
4Anxiety/depression support group meets Monday, Jan. 20, Pella Lutheran Church, 7:30 p.m. Use the east door.
5Red Cross Blood Drive will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 12-6 p.m., St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 Seventh Street SE, Sidney. Walk-ins welcome, appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or visit redcrossblood.org.