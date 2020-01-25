1On Monday, Jan. 27, visit the Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Fairview Senior Center, 217 Fifth Street West, Fairview, Mondays and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.
2Northeast Montana Veterans Coalition has a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 307 Broadway Avenue, Culbertson, 1:30-3 p.m.
3Big Sky Women’s Sidney meet up will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Shoppes at Peifer’s General, 5:30 p.m.
4Other senior meals include Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Peterson Memorial Senior Center, 813 Third Street NE, Sidney, Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m. And in Lambert, Fox Lake Senior Center, Main Street, Lambert, Tuesdays at 12 p.m. Savage’s senior congregate meals are Thursdays, 12 p.m., Savage Senior Center.
5Safe Serve alcohol server training will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, upstairs at Meadowlark, 6-9 p.m. No cost for instruction.