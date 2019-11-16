1 The signature start to the holiday season in Richland County will be Sunday, Nov. 17, with the Lighting of the Bridge in Fairview at Sundheim Park. Beginning at 5 p.m., hotdogs, chili and hot chocolate will be served. Fireworks start at 7 p.m. Earlier in the day, visit Fairview High School for a craft and vendor bazaar from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
2 On Monday, Nov. 18, is the ARC/PLC meeting, Richland County Extension Office, 1499 North Central Avenue, 9 a.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Meeting attendees will learn about FSA’s Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs authorized by the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bills. Learning more about ARC and PLC is important for producers who must make a decision about ARC or PLC election and enrollment options. For more information about the meeting, please contact the local FSA office at (406) 433-2103, ext. 2.
3 Learning Volunteers for Adults Annual Meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 19, Sidney/Richland Library basement, 5:30 p.m. Regular board meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m. This meeting is being held to: re-elect members whose terms have expired and the transaction of such other business as properly may come before it. Guest speaker is Kris Gifford.
4 Sidney Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meets Thursday, Nov. 21, at the chamber, from 8-9 a.m.
5 On Saturday, Nov. 23, honor Survivor Day, Sidney Middle School, 2-5 p.m. Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.