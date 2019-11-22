1Sidney Lions Club Christmas wreaths available at Reynolds, on Monday, Nov. 25, from 4:30-6 p.m. They will also be available at Reynold on Dec. 2-3, from 4:30-6 p.m.
2Cutting Edge Dance Studio will host its winter dance recital at Sidney High School on Monday, Nov. 25, beginning at 6 p.m.
3The first half of real property taxes are due on Monday, Dec. 2, by 5 p.m. The courthouse is closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, but there is an outside drop box behind the courthouse for payments.
4On Friday, Nov. 29, enjoy the Small Town Christmas Stroll and Parade with a variety of activities. From 8-10 a.m., enjoy Breakfast with Santa at the Boys and Girls Club of the MonDak. The event will feature scrambled eggs, sausage, muffins, fruit, juice and coffee. Santa will be present for free pictures printed on site. Please start your day with Boys & Girls Club staff, volunteers and Santa himself. There will be a free will offering for breakfast; all proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the MonDak--Richland Unit. From 2-4 p.m., enjoy the Parade of Trees at the Boys & Girls Club as well.
5Continuing the holiday fun will be a chili cook-off, sponsored by Reynolds, at the old fire hall next to city hall. Prizes awarded. So far, there are six chili competitors. Sign up at Reynolds Market customer service desk or send a message to Reynolds Market-Sidney Facebook page.