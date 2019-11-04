1 On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Richland Opportunities Inc. will host an open house to attract new employees, 3-7 p.m., West Side House at 1399 Fifth Street SW.
2 MonDak Heritage Center will host a lighted ceramic cactus class on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 1-4 p.m. Participants will glaze their own large holiday-themed cactus. All ages welcome.
3 The annual Holiday Bazaar at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church begins Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Crafts, baked goods and gift baskets. Proceeds go to missions.
4 On Sunday, Nov. 10, Savage Community Hall and Savage Sunrise Manor host a post-harvest community dinner from 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the community hall. Free will offering meal with roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and desserts. Musical entertainment by Redneck Country and the Sunrise Brass Band.
5 Stop by Meadowlark Public House on Sunday, Nov. 10, for Eagle Foundation Turkey Bingo, from 1-5 p.m.