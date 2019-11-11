1. On Thursday, Nov. 14, a large vintage ceramic tree class will be hosted at MonDak Heritage Center, 6-9 p.m. Participants will glaze their own large vintage tree. All ages welcome. Cost is $65/nonmember, $60/member.
2. The Moose Lodge will be entertaining members and qualified guests on Friday, Nov. 15, with a family supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The following day, Saturday, Nov. 16, Sidney Moose Lodge will host a meet-and-greet at 11 a.m. for those wishing to learn about the organization. Lunch will be served to members and invited guests.
3. The small business fall showcase will be at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Over 30 vendors will be set up and door prizes can be won at every booth. Swag bags will be given to the first 20 who attend. Concessions served by M.O.P.S of Sidney.
4. On Sunday, Nov. 17, visit the Fairview Lift Bridge for the annual Light the Bridge celebration, beginning at 5 p.m. Hotdogs, chili and hot chocolate. Fireworks start at 7 p.m.
5. Area agriculturists can mark their calendars for Monday, Nov. 18, for the ARC/PLC meeting, Richland County Extension Office, 1499 North Central Avenue, 9 a.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Meeting attendees will learn about FSA’s Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs authorized by the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bills. Learning more about ARC and PLC is important for producers who must make a decision about ARC or PLC election and enrollment options. For more information about the meeting, please contact the local FSA office at (406) 433-2103, ext. 2.