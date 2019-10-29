1Celebrate Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, with Halloween in Sharbono Park, Fairview, hosted by Fairview Community Foundation, 5-8 p.m. To sign up for a booth, call Brian Revile at 701-770-4025 or email dbsaloon@midrivers.com.
2On Saturday, Nov. 2, hit the Lutefisk Supper, Friod Lutheran Church, 309 Main Street, 4-7 p.m. Lutefisk, meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, leafs, buns and many Scandinavian goodies. Adults are $16, ages 6-12 are $10, pre-school and under eat free.
3Also on Saturday, Nov. 2, is Wine and Food Festival, Richland County Fair and Rodeo Event Center, 7-10 p.m., hosted by Foundation for Community Care. Call 488-2273 or visit foundationforcommunitycare .org for tickets.
4On Tuesday, Nov. 5, area farmers and ranchers can attend the Palmer amaranth workshop, MSU Extension Office, Sidney, 8:30 a.m. Contact 433-1206 or email timothy.fine@montana.edu.
5Parenting classes will be hosted on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at MSU/Richland County Extension office, 6-8 p.m. Free of charge. Class size is limited. RSVP by 12 p.m. on Nov. 1 by calling the office at 433-1206.