1. Pumpkin craft night is at the Meadowlark Public House on Wednesday, Oct. 23, starting at 5:30 p.m. Paint a pumpkin or carve it. Supplies provided, along with ideas if you need motivation. Get in touch with your creative side and enjoy time with friends. Appetizers and one alcoholic beverage is included in your ticket. Space is limited, tickets are $30.
2. Honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Shop for a Cause on Thursday, Oct. 24. Merge Fashion + Lifestyle, Meraki Boutique, Thee Beautique and special extended hours at The Rush. Tickets are $20 and are available at Foundation for Community Care. Each Boutique will feature unique drinks and appetizers, as well as sales, specials and items for this special meeting. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Cancer Coalition.
3. On Friday, Oct. 25, Women’s Health Screening, Sidney Health Center Clinic entrance, 2-4 p.m. Free clinical breast exam, blood pressure check, take home FIT kit, smoking cessation assistance, health information stations, door prizes and gift certificates.
4. Get into the Halloween spirit on Saturday, Oct. 26, with the Trail of Treats, begins at IGA at 10 a.m., ends at noon. A costume contest will be at Reynolds Market at 12:30 p.m. Roundup hosts the Harvest Carnival from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. on West Main Street between Central and Second Avenue SW.
5. Be sure to visit the Moose Lodge after the Trail of Treats for their Children’s Carnival, lunch and costume contest, 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. All children will receive Tommy Moose trick-or-treat Halloween bag. Costume judging at 1:30 p.m.