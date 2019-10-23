1. On Sunday, Oct. 27, Christopher Bengochea performs opera, show tunes and crowd pleasers at Sidney Middle School Auditorium, 2 p.m. Adults $35, students $10. For ticket info, call Emmaus House at 406-488-6021 or St. Matthew’s Parish Center at 406-433-2510. Proceeds benefit Emmaus House and Vision of Hope Autism Scholarship Fund.
2. A group of city and county officials, as well as concerned citizens, will attend a Public Service Commission meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, 11 a.m. Richland Economic Development Corp. is taking a bus if citizens would like to attend. Call 482-4679 to reserve a seat.
3. On Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, visit Sharbono Park, Fairview, hosted by Fairview Community Foundation, 5-8 p.m. To sign up for a booth, call Brian Revile at 701-770-4025 or email dbsaloon@midrivers.com.
4. Trick or treating will also be host at Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Thursday, Oct. 31, starting at 6 p.m.
5. Get your tickets to the Wine and Food Festival, Saturday, Nov. 2, Richland County Fair and Rodeo Event Center, 7-10 p.m., hosted by Foundation for Community Care. Call 488-2273 or visit https://foundationforcommunitycare.kindful.com/?campaign=1036024.