1On Sunday, Nov. 10, Savage Community Hall and Savage Sunrise Manor host a post-harvest community dinner from 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the community hall. Free will offering meal with roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and desserts. Musical entertainment by Redneck Country and the Sunrise Brass Band.
2After the post-harvest dinner, head over to Meadowlark Public House from 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, for Eagle Foundation Turkey Bingo.
3On Thursday, Nov. 14, get in the holiday spirit with the large vintage ceramic tree class, MonDak Heritage Center, 6-9 p.m. Participants will glaze their own large vintage tree. All ages welcome. Cost is $65/nonmember, $60/member.
4If the ceramic tree class doesn’t get you jolly, the lighting of the Fairview Bridge is sure to do it. Join the celebration on Sunday, Nov. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., with hotdogs, chili and hot chocolate up for grabs. Fireworks start at 7 p.m.
5On Saturday, Nov. 16, Sidney Moose Lodge will host a meet and greet to learn about the organization, local chapter and lodge. Lunch will be served for members and guests.