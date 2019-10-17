1. Sidney area community choir practice starts Sunday, Oct. 20, Church of Latter Day Saints, at 2 p.m., and will be scheduled for the same time each subsequent Sunday. The performance date is Sunday, Dec. 8.
2. Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22, St. Matthew's Parish Center, from 12-6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or visit redcrossblood.org.
3. Visit The Rush on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., for Coffee for a Cause. For every customer, The Rush will donate $1 to the Cancer Coalition in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
4. Also happening Thursday, Oct. 24 is Shop for a Cause, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Merge Fashion + Lifestyle, Meraki Boutique, Thee Beautique and special extended hours at The Rush. Tickets are $20 and are available at Foundation for Community Care. Each Boutique will feature unique drinks and appetizers, as well as sales, specials and items for this special meeting. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Cancer Coalition.
5. Women’s Health Screening will be offered Friday, Oct. 25, Sidney Health Center Clinic entrance, 2-4 p.m. Free clinical breast exam, blood pressure check, take home FIT kit, smoking cessation assistance, health information stations, door prizes and gift certificates.