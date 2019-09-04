1Boys and Girls Club Color Race will take place Saturday, Sept. 7, Peterson Park (next to the lodge). Registration starts at 9 a.m., race starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $25. Teams are $175. A free barbecue will take place after the run at 11 a.m. Call the club at 433-6763 for more information.
2Melissa Teel-Hartman, psychic medium, will be holding private reading sessions on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and a Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Each private session will be 30 — 60 minutes. Small group sessions can be booked upon request and are first come, first serve. To book, go to visibook.com/heartandsoulhealingarts. Private readings are $100 for single, $150 for two clients. Payment is due at time of registration. Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable. Must be at least 16 years of age or over to participate and all minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
3Northwest North Dakota Semi-Annual Job Fair will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Raymond Family Community Center, Williston, at 2 p.m.
4Head up to Richey on Sunday, Sept. 8, for the Corn Hole Tournament & Bingo Bash, Dip-N-Twist, at 1 p.m.
5On Wednesday, Sept. 4, and Thursday, Sept. 5, enjoy the 14th Annual Bedding Fair, Liston Room at CHI St. Alexius/Wiliston Medical Center, 7 a.m. — 6 p.m. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the purchase of a Zoom cart, which enables easier transfer of patients.