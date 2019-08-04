1With school coming up, don’t forget about after-school care. Boys and Girls Club after school registration is Monday, Aug. 5, at 5:30 p.m., at the Lonsdale Center Clubhouse. These sign ups are for anyone who would like their children registered in the after school program, ages kindergarten through fifth grade.
2Summer Art Camp, ages 2-4, at MonDak Heritage Center begins Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 10:30 a.m. — 12 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. To sign up, stop by the heritage center or call 433-3500.
3On Wednesday, Aug. 7, there will be an interagency meeting regarding floods, lowering flood risk, flood insurance and the National Flood Insurance Program, Fairview Senior Center, 6:30 p.m. Representatives from the Montana and North Dakota floodplain and emergency management programs are coordinating to provide information for property owners who have been affected by floods or are vulnerable to flooding. Tips will be provided for community officials and property owners about what resources are available to them to help lower their flood risk and assist in the long recovery road. Contact NFIP coordinators Traci Sears, 406-444-6654, or Dionne Haynes, 701-328-4961 for more information.
4Sidney Young Professionals host their Back to School Bash at Pizza House, 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8.
5Sixth Annual Sidney Summer Intensive, Cutting Edge Dance Studio, Friday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m. — Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. Open to all dancers. This is a once per year opportunity to take classes from three professionals from all of the country in one place. Email for more info: