1St. Michael’s Fall Dinner will be Sunday, Sept. 15, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Savage, 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. Free will donation. Turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, corn, dressing and homemade pies.
2Toddler Tuesday is Sept. 17, MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.
3Religious education class begins at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, Sept. 18. To register your child for classes, come to the parish center on weekdays, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday or register online at stmattsidney.com, go to parish life – religious ed. registration under faith formation. A formal registration will be on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Parish Center, 310 7th St. S.E., Sidney at 10:45 a.m. — 12 p.m. Contact Mary Quiroz 433-2510.
4The Hay Bale Decorating signup deadline is Friday, Sept. 20. Private Message Marci Lynn Sondeno or Amy Conlin to sign up or if you have any questions. If messaging is not your thing, call Libby at Reynolds Market — 406-433-2305 to sign up.
5There’s a whole lot of activity in the area on Saturday, Sept. 21. Stone Yellow plays Punk Roktober in Watford City. Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness walk begins at 9 a.m. in Veterans Park. Rescued and Reclaimed can be found at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center. PRCA Extreme Bulls are at the Raymond Family Community Center in Williston at 7 p.m. Check out “Around the area” for more information on all events.