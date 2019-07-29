1Richland County Fair and Rodeo begins Wednesday, July 31. Fair office opens at 10 a.m. Event Center opens at 11 a.m. North Star Amusements Carnival begins at 5 p.m. Flag raising at 1 p.m. Wrestling duals at 5 p.m. Free concert (Two Way Crossing) at 7:30 p.m.
2Richland County Fair and Rodeo continues Thursday, Aug. 1. Fair office opens at 10 a.m. Event Center opens at 11 a.m. North Star Amusements Carnival begins at 2 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Military Appreciation night.
3For Friday, Aug. 2, fair action at the Richland County Fair and Rodeo, fair office opens at 10 a.m. Event Center opens at 11 a.m. North Star Amusements Carnival begins at 2 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Tough Enough to Wear Pink night.
4The last day of the RCFR is Saturday, Aug. 3. Fair office opens at 10 a.m. Event Center opens at 11 a.m. North Star Amusements Carnival begins at 1 p.m. Fair concert, Randy Houser opens for Sara Evans, 7 p.m.
5On Monday, Aug. 5, Boys and Girls Club after school registration, 5:30 p.m., Lonsdale Center Clubhouse. These sign ups are for anyone that would like their children registered in the after school program ages kindergarten through fifth grade.