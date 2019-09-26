1. On Monday, Sept. 30, learn about your financial future at Money 101 at the Sidney Country Club, from 6 - 8 p.m. Learn the principles of how money works for retirement, college funding and wealth building. Come enjoy a complimentary dinner and some surprising information about how to get ahead financially.
2. Check out the Rhythm and Ramble Quartet at the MonDak Heritage Center on Thursday, Oct. 3. Tickets are adult, $50; senior, $45; students, $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.
3. Dark Acres Haunted House begins Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30-11 p.m., 5735 137th Avenue NW, Williston, 1 mile west of Love’s Truckstop. $15 per person. Ages 12 and up.
4. The MonDak Heritage Center hosts another concert with Rob Quist Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
5. Need to get prepped up for Halloween makeup? Try the Getcher Face On class at Sidney Mercantile, 214 South Central Avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. Cost is $10 per face.