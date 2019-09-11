1Northwest North Dakota Semi-Annual Job Fair will be in Williston Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Raymond Family Community Center at 2 p.m.
2On Thursday, Sept. 12, Montana Repertory Theatre presents “Love that Dog,” MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Tickets are adult, $50; senior, $45; students, $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.
3Sidney Eagles celebrate homecoming with a football game Friday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. Check out the Eagle Foundation Tailgate at 5:30 p.m. before the game at the high school.
4The Double Barrel Saloon and Casino in Fairview will host the 40 Below Comedy Show Friday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m.
5Gleason Shootout is Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sidney Country Club, breakfast begins at 7 a.m., first shotgun is at 8 a.m. Thirty-six hole, nine per format, four formats: best ball, scramble, scotch ball and chapman. Cost is $125 entry per player.