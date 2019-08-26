1North Dakota Downtown Conference will be held in downtown Williston, 8 a.m. — 12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, and Thursday, Aug. 29. The conference aims to educate downtown stakeholders on the positive impacts of healthy downtowns including but not limited to: economic impact, tax efficiencies, community sustainability, affordable housing, mixed used planning, civic participation, community’s sense of place, and historic preservation.
2Sidney Eagles will face the Havre Blue Ponies on home turf for their first football game of the year. Kick-off is a 7 p.m., Sidney High School.
3Expectant mothers can enjoy a one-day childbirth class at Sidney Health Center, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m, Saturday, Aug. 31. RN childbirth instructors, class is free of charge but donations up to $25 are accepted to cover expenses.
4The FIV volleyball tournament will take place in Fairview for varsity squads on Saturday, Aug. 31, starting at 9 a.m.
5On Sunday, Sept. 1, check out the Stateline 2019 Mudbogs, 1-6 p.m., hosted by Stateline Casino, 18 miles west of Williston.