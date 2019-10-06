1Ceramic gnome painting class will be at the MonDak Heritage Center on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. Each participant will get to paint their own pair of ceramic gnomes. All ages welcome. Tuition is $30 for non-members and $25 for MDHC members.
2Saturday, Oct. 12, is the grand opening of Emersyn Lane, a children’s boutique above Meraki, from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
3Also on Saturday, Oct. 12, is a MedSpa Fall Social at the Meadowlark Public House in the upper room from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. Dr. Shari Twigg, board certified in aesthetic medicine, will be discussing the benefits of micro-needling including live demonstrations. Stop by and enjoy a morning of exclusive offers on treatments, spectacular specials on skincare products, and a chance to win fabulous door prizes. Hot beverages, pastries and fresh fruit will be served.
4Community day of service with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints will be Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Members of the Sidney Ward invite the community to join with them in a Day of Service to the City of Sidney, followed by a soup potluck at the church. Bret and Lorraine Allen have been working with George Bieble and the Parks & Recreation board to come up with a list of various projects around the city that community residents can help with.
5Williston also has fun activities going on Saturday, Oct. 12. Williston Brewfest is in the Hedderich’s lot downtown beginning at 3 p.m. for the 21 and over crowd. Mondak Animal Rescue is hosting a Howl-o-Ween party from 12-4 p.m.