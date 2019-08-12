1The Sidney Herald is hosting a “Meet the New Editor” barbecue at the Herald office, 310 2nd Avenue NE, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, form 5-7 p.m.
2Summer is officially coming to a close, with the first day of school for Savage students set for Wednesday, Aug. 14.
3On Thursday, Aug. 15, Sidney Public Schools will host a required workshop for substitute teachers, 3 p.m., high school library computer lab. Individuals not able to attend this training need to contact the administration office at 433-2366.
4Also on Thursday, Aug. 15, celebrate the new school year with the Back to School BBQ and Movie Night, Boys and Girls Club lawn, 5:30 p.m.
5On Saturday, Aug. 17, check out the Rock What You Got women’s expo, Veterans Park, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Show support for local women entrepreneurs. Numerous vendors, entertainment on stage including a fashion show featuring local boutiques.