1. Wednesday, Aug. 7, an interagency food meeting will be hosted in Fairview at the Fairview Senior Center at 6:30 p.m. Representatives from the Montana and North Dakota floodplain and emergency management programs are coordinating to provide information for property owners who have been affected by floods or are vulnerable to flooding. Tips will be provided for community officials and property owners about what resources are available to them to help lower their flood risk and assist in the long recovery road. Contact NFIP coordinators Traci Sears, 406-444-6654, or Dionne Haynes, 701-328-4961 for more information.
2. Sidney Young Professionals will host their Back to School Bash at Pizza House, Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m.
3. Friday, Aug. 9, Cutting Edge Dance Studio will put on their sixth annual Sidney Summer Intensive, open to all dancers. It will run over the weekend, ending on Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Email cuttingedgedancestudio@gmail.com for more information.
4. Also on Friday is the start of Williston's Chokecherry Festival. Offering live music, food, vendors, children's activities and much more. Find more information on Facebook, @ChokecherryFestival.
5. If you need more action to start off your weekend, try the Watford City Ribest featuring Joe Nichols. Event begins at 8 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, with a Boy Scout Pancake Breakfast. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Check out watfordcityribfest.com for more information.