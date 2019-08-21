1. Sidney Public Schools welcomes back students for the 2019-20 school year this week. For sixth graders, the first day is Wednesday, Aug 21. All other grades begin Thursday, Aug. 22.
2. Flag football signups continue Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Westside Elementary. Open to all youth in grades three and four.
3. The 26th Annual Benefit Golf Scramble at Sidney Country Club is Saturday, Aug. 24, at 9 a.m. Fundraising event to benefit Foundation for Community Care’s endowment fund.
4. The North Dakota Precision Rifle competition will be held at Painted Woods Sporting Range in Williston on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m.
5. Also happening in Williston Saturday, Aug. 24, is the 14th Annual Fun Run from 12-11 p.m., at Fire and Iron Station 116. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at Black Magic Harley Davidson. Kickstands up at noon and there is an after party at the fairgrounds.