1. Enjoy the 2019 Stateline Mudbogs on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 1-6 p.m., at the Stateline Casino, 18 miles west of Williston.
2. The 14th Annual Bedding Fair will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., at CHI St. Alexius/Williston Medical Center. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward the purchase of a Zoom cart, which enables easier transfer of patients.
3. E-rase your E-waste event will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., at 2140 W. Holly Street in Sidney. Local businesses, agencies and organizations with large amounts to e-cycle are asked to make an appointment to drop off their items by calling Redlin at 406-433-9427 or email beth.redlin@usda.gov. Where possible larger recyclers are also encouraged to palletize their own items or send extra staff to help get it done. Details on acceptable items and how to palletize them can be found in the “What to Bring...” handout posted to the USDA-ARS Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab’s e-waste website: https://www.ars.usda.gov/pa/nparl/ewaste.
4. On Saturday, Sept. 7, Boys and Girls Club will be hosting a Color Race in Peterson Park (next to the lodge). Registration is at 9 a.m., race starts at 10 a.m. Cost is $35 after Sept. 1. Teams are $175. A free barbecue will take place after the run at 11 a.m. Call the club at 433-6763 for more information.
5. Head on up to the Dip-N-Twist in Richey for a Sunday Funday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m., for the Corn Hole Tournament and Bingo Bash.