1On Tuesday, Sept. 10, Melissa Jeel-Hartmen, psychic medium, will be providing private readings, 9 a.m. — Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. To book a private session, go to visibook.com/heartandsoulhealingarts.
2Toddler Tuesday is also Sept. 10, at MonDak Heritage Center, 10:30 a.m. Come in with your little ones and make art. Ages 2-6. Brief story time and then create beautiful artwork with your little one. Snacks are provided. To sign up, call (406) 433-3500.
3Northwest North Dakota Semi-Annual Job Fair will be in Williston on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Raymond Family Community Center, at 2 p.m.
4On Thursday, Sept. 12, Montana Repertory Theatre presents “Love that Dog,” MonDak Heritage Center, 7 p.m. Tickets are adult, $50; senior, $45; students, $35. For additional concert information contact Candy Markwald 406-488-4155, Jill Hill 406-489-4304, or Leann Pelvit at 433-3500.
5Friday, Sept. 13, will be Sidney Eagle Homecoming. Eagle Foundation will host a tailgate starting at 5:30 p.m. at the high school. Kickoff for the football game is at 7 p.m.