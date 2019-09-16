1. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce will host a membership appreciation barbecue at the chamber office starting at 11 a.m.
2. Religious education classes begin at St. Matthew's Catholic Church on Wednesday, Sept. 18. To register your child for classes, come to the parish center on weekdays, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday or register online at stmattsidney.com, go to parish life – religious ed. registration under faith formation.
3. Richland County Citizen Coalition meeting will be held in Rau School gym on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m., to discuss the new DEQ regulations regarding TENORM.
4. Hay bale decorating signup deadline is Friday, Sept. 20. Private Message Marci Lynn Sondeno or Amy Conlin to sign up or if you have any questions. If messaging is not your thing, call Libby at Reynolds Market — 406-433-2305 to sign up.
5. Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 21, beginning at 9 a.m. in Veterans Park. Registration for the walk is now open at afsp.org/easternmt.