Although the winter break is nearly here, there are still a lot of events happening and updates to take note of with Sidney Public Schools.
These things are taking place across a variety of parts of the school district, impacting a lot of different students.
Here are the most recent things you should know that are happening in the Sidney school district.
BandAnyone who watched the Sidney High School bands perform at their winter concert recently likely noticed or heard that the band students were wearing new uniforms.
Kilee Sundt, the band director and high school music teacher, said at the concert that she and the students were very happy with the new uniforms and thankful for them.
She gave a special thanks to the SPS administration for supporting the band program and helping them get the uniforms.
The uniforms are mostly black, but the center front of the tops has some red and white pieces fitting together, with red letters spelling out Sidney down the front left side.
Speech/Drama/DebateThe speech, drama and debate teams have already begun their competitions, but they are still looking for some outside help for the season.
Volunteers are needed to help be judges for the teams’ competitions for the rest of their season, and the good part is that no prior experience as a judge is needed.
Judges will be needed for every round on each weekend of a competition, and judges are needed for each competition to ensure that the season can play out.
Anyone interested can contact Gail Staffanson (gailamiller@hotmail.com), Christy Pierce (christypierce@gmail.com) or Hunter Gordon (hgordon@sidneyps.com) for more information.
FootballThe Foundation for Community Care helped some youth football teams in a big way.
Sidney Tackle Football- fifth and sixth grade- and Sidney Eagle Football (both the middle and high school) will now be outfitted with Guardian Caps when they play.
In a post on Facebook, the Foundation said that Sidney Public Schools received a grant from the Foundation to purchase the Guardian Caps.
Guardian Caps produce soft-shell helmets for football players, and the helmets reduce impact up to 33 percent, according to the product’s website.
Also according to the website, the helmets are used by, in total, a couple thousand college, high school and youth football programs, and as of 2020, National Football League testing validates the benefits of Guardian Caps.