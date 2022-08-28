Three Richland County men have been elected as delegates for the 139th Annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set for Nov. 7 at Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The three are Chad and Micheal Denowh of Sidney and Dale J. Vitt of Fairview Montana. All three are members of the American Angus Association.
Headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri, the American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breeding organization, serving more than 25,000 members across the United States, Canada, and several other countries.
Members of the association chose 304 fellow Angus breeders to represent them during the annual Convention of Delegates. The delegates will elect new members and officers to the Association’s Board of Directors.
The Convention of Delegates is held in conjunction with the Angus Convention, Nov. 5-7 in Salt Lake City Utah, online at angusconvention.com.
The Angus Convention will feature 60,000 square feet of trade show floor space with more than 100 vendors eager to help you explore new efficiencies for your cattle herd.
Every aspect of the cattle ranching business is covered, from animal health and agronomy to genomics and genetics. In addition to the trade show, a number of speakers will be available for the general sessions. Angus leaders Mark McCullym ,Kelli Retallick-Riley and Jon Stika will unpack the beef industry, genetic perspectives, and consumer trends. There will also be a panel of producers and industry professionals, as wells the always popular Angus University workshops.
Tour stops this year include J.R. Ferry and Son and Tarter Gates in the Utah country side. There will also be many social events throughout the weekend to give you the chance to network.
offers opportunities for real-wold education and face to face networking.