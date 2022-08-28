Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Three Richland County men have been elected as delegates for the 139th Annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set for Nov. 7 at Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The three are Chad and Micheal Denowh of Sidney and Dale J. Vitt of Fairview Montana. All three are members of the American Angus Association.



Load comments