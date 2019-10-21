Tickets are now on sale at the MonDak Heritage Center for the November 8th HarvestFest Event. Get you tickets to enjoy music by Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit, seasonal beers and Redneck Meats brats. As always for the non-beer drinkers, there will be wine and punch available. Tickets are available through the MonDak Heritage Center, $50 per person, $40 for MDHC & NAN members. Attendees for this event must be 21 or older to attend.
HarvestFest is sponsored by MonDak Heritage Center, Northeastern Arts Network, Blue Rock Distributing, Edward Jones Investments, Fink Dental Center, Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home, Redneck Meats, Reynolds Market, Seitz Insurance Agency, and Tri county Implement.
MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org.