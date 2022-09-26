Tickets are still available for HarvestFest, a fun filled evening of seasonal beer tasting, Redneck Brats, and entertainment. Tickets may be purchased now at the MonDak Heritage Center for the event, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 8.

As always for the non-beer drinkers, there will be wine, punch or apple cider available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the entertainment scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 8.



