Tickets are still available for HarvestFest, a fun filled evening of seasonal beer tasting, Redneck Brats, and entertainment. Tickets may be purchased now at the MonDak Heritage Center for the event, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 8.
As always for the non-beer drinkers, there will be wine, punch or apple cider available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the entertainment scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 8.
HarvestFest this year features Eastern Montana’s own MBJ Band! MBJ Band is a regional Rock band originally formed in 2013 by accomplished Eastern Montana based musicians. The current lineup is Casey Malkuch on lead guitar and vocals, John Cross on lead guitar and vocals, Jon Redlin on bass and backing vocals, and Ben Sportsman on drums and backing vocals.
MBJ has recorded two studio albums of original songs to date and will be in the studio again soon to record a third album. MBJ's high energy live shows feature original songs from their albums along with songs by other artists including Tom Petty, Prince, The Black Crowes, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd and The Grateful Dead to name a few. MBJ performs at live music venues across the mountain states and northern plains and has been especially active in the Black Hills of South Dakota including the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
HarvestFest is presented by The MonDak Heritage Center, and Northeastern Arts Network. Tickets are available at the MonDak Heritage Center, $60 per person, $50 for MDHC & NAN members and can be purchased by phone, in person or online. Attendees for this event must be 21 or older to attend.
Proceeds from this event support live music, exhibits, programs, and collections preservation at the MonDak Heritage Center and enable Northeastern Arts Network to bring music and education programs to area schools.