MonDak Heritage Center announces portfolio exchange

Communities West IV – A Biennial Western Printmakers Portfolio Exchange is on display now at the MonDak Heritage Center, but you're running out of time to see it. The exhibition will be displayed through Aug. 27 at MHC, located at 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney.

Communities West IV is the fourth iteration of a biennial exchange co-curated by Andrew Rice and Sukha Worob. The folio was created with the intention of building community among printmakers living in, or with unyielding ties to the Western United States.



