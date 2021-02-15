They say the third time is the charm, and for Toby Erickson, after coming in third place twice, the third time may be just the thing he needs to accomplish something that is so elusive for many, including himself: Competing at the Olympics.
Olympic trials for Greco-Roman wrestling are taking place April 2 and April 3 in Fort Worth, Texas, and Erickson is trying to put Montana on the map by being able to compete as a representative of the USA in this year’s Tokyo Olympics.
The path to Tokyo will take Erickson all over the country, before he can think about traveling across oceans.
Training camp has been ongoing in Boise, Idaho, but they started to wrap up recently. Erickson, who is the son of former Sidney High School all-state wrestler Delane Erickson, will continue training in Colorado Springs until the time comes to compete in Fort Worth.
Once Erickson hits the mats in Fort Worth in April, he literally cannot accept anything less than first place because only the top wrestler in the trials (tournament) gets to advance.
Even if he wins the tournament, Erickson then has to travel to Bulgaria to compete in the last chance Olympic qualifier in May (to qualify the weight). Then he has to make the finals of the tournament there to qualify for the weight, and then he will be able to set foot in Tokyo as part of the USA team.
There’s too many “ifs” and “thens” in the scenario: If he wins this tournament, then he goes to the next one, and if he does well there, then he goes to the Olympics.
It’s an uncertain path with many great contenders standing in his way, but his past experiences with the trials are fueling his desire and motivation for this time around so there are no “ifs.”
In 2012, Erickson took third place in the trials, which he said was a shock to him because it was his first year on the senior wrestling circuit, and when he took third again in 2016, it made him hungry.
“At that point, I was the No. 2 guy in the country, I was ranked top 20 in the world in 2016, and it just drove me to be really, really hungry,” he said.
Last year, when everything started shutting down with COVID, it seemed like a lost opportunity because Erickson was in the best shape of his life, he said.
At the same time, it was a blessing in disguise because two weeks before the trials, he suffered a serious back injury.
“What this pandemic did was it gave me a free reset, so I’ve been able to sit back, really reflect on everything and get refreshed to make sure that this push, when it does come time, I can go with every effort forward and leave no questions behind,” he said.
Getting to that grand stage would mean everything for Erickson, getting to represent the country on the world stage.
It would mean just as much for himself, too.
“It would be self-validation for all the hard work that not only I’ve put in for myself, but everybody around me has put into me. It brings me a great sense of pride because I’m not just representing the country, I’m representing Montana,” Erickson said.
The ultimate dream is to be able to win a medal at the Olympics and, in his words, dance around the mat with a United State flag and a Montana flag draped over him.
Throughout the process, he will have his support system cheering him on, including his grandmother Judy.
She said it is exciting that he has a chance to compete at the Olympics, and she never imagined she would know someone who did have such a chance.
“He’s been a wrestler all his life and he’s been very good, to make the Olympics would be really great,” she said.
Making the Olympics now could have even more meaning, with the possibility that this could be the last time Toby competes in the trials.
It’s something he’s thought about; some days he feels like competing in the future, and other days, he thinks it could be his last hoorah.
No matter if it is his last or not, this hoorah will be a great one because of the experiences that have shaped him to be ready for these trials and the extra time to be fully healthy.
It’s been a dream of Toby’s, for a long time now, to be on the Olympic stage, and this time around, Tokyo is the destination where he is hoping to complete this lifelong journey.