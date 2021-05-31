The sound of sirens filled the air early in the day in Sidney on Saturday, May 29, as police vehicles and a fire truck helped escort those who participated in the Torch Run.
On Saturday, around 10 a.m., local law enforcement and fire volunteers, along with some families, gathered in the Reynolds parking lot to begin their run.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is a way to bring awareness to the Special Olympics and raise funds for athletes who plan to participate.
In this case, Gabe Zeiler, a lieutenant with the Sidney Police Department, said the run is to raise funds for local athletes who will compete.
Zeiler said it is something that he has been a part of for more a decade now, and the run is for a great cause.
“It’s an amazing thing to be a part of. We do it for them, it’s not for us, it’s not for the agencies. It’s for the athletes. And to see them come out and support us is an amazing thing,” Zeiler said.
Zeiler organized the run this year, and he said the local stretch for the run is from Fairview down to Glendive.
Zeiler said it took a good couple of weeks to get everything set up for the run, which included getting all the local agencies involved and getting people set up where they need to be at certain times.
To do the run, though, is a great thing. There wasn’t a run held last year due to the pandemic, so it was nice to do it this year, Zeiler said.
One of the people who participated in the run was Anya Schwarz, the owner of Merge Fashion + Lifestyle.
Schwarz actually rode her bicycle from Reynolds all the way to Glendive for the run, but she said that wasn’t too long of a ride for her. It was one of her shorter ones, she added.
Schwarz’ dad, Tony Chamberlain, sponsored her to do the ride as well.
She also said that supporting the Special Olympics is a great thing to do.
“I think it’s very important (to support the Special Olympics). Just to have the opportunity to do so really means a lot,” she said.