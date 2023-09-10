Oakley Christiansen, 4, peddled his cart around cones as Don Smies helped push. The boy swerved avoiding one collision after another. Soon he was at the finishing line with a broad smile across his face knowing he beat the obstacle course.
This was part of the “Touch a Truck” event at the Richland County Fairgrounds Saturday organized by Mamas Helping Mamas, a local organization founded by three mothers who decided to create a safe place for moms to get out of the house.
“This brings something for the whole family and for working moms,” Jaden Stovern of Mamas Helping Mamas said.
Don Smies of the Richland County DUI Task Force said the obstacle course was meant specifically as a teaching tool for young people to learn not to drink and drive.
“They ride first without goggles then they ride with them, trying not to hit the obstacles,” Smies said.
Primarily for youth in the sixth grades and up, Smies explained this method teaches them deterrence from drinking and driving later in life.
The carts can take up to 350 lbs so parents can take the ride along with their children.
A Foundation for Community Care grant funded the carts four years ago.
The first of its kind in Sidney, Touch a Truck promotes a safe community where children get hands-on experience and exposure to a variety of trucks and other vehicles including construction trucks, ambulances, police vehicles, fire trucks, and cranes.
Also present were community organizations giving face paintings, baby weigh-ins from Nurture Nest, as well as food trucks. Family health information was also handed out.
“It’s great. It’s a nice thing to do for the community. We have four children and they are having fun touching the trucks and honking their horns,” Casey Clausen of Lambert said.
Elliott Schroeder said children are naturally inquisitive and curious about trucks.
“They want to learn how to operate vehicles and trucks,” Schroeder said. “Some of the cranes they have never seen up close before and never knew what they were used for.”
“Little girls want to see the trucks as much as the boys,” Deedee Schroeder said.
Mamas Helping Mamas is planning to have a Touch a Truck as an annual event.
“We are so grateful to all the businesses and organizations that donated their time and trucks,” Stovern said.
Mamas Helping Mamas, a newly formed organization, is planning craft parties, bingo nights, and other fun events. Check out their Facebook page at Mamas Helping Mamas.