Imagine oneself one hundred years ago in the past; life was simpler.
Grand Central Station in New York City first opened on Feb. 2, 1913. Closer to home, the Fairview Bridge and Cartwright Tunnel was completed between 1912 and 1913.
Step inside a time machine, and one can hear the shovels dig earth and mules pull gravel to complete the bridge, with women and children watching while men curse under their breaths.
This is part of Missouri River Country’s Talking Trail, a 41-site trail that leads tourists across many different cultural and historical sites in Northeast Montana and Canada.
Developed after three years of planning, Talking Trail, an app that will integrate a series of QR codes that will lead the tourist on a narrated trip, has been a work in progress for Missouri River Country and its Canadian tourism partners.
The partnership goes by the name ‘Beyond the 49th Parallel’.
“Go to the Fairview Bridge and you will find a QR code at the bridge. Your phone scans the QR code and it reads it,” Ray Trumpower, Missouri River Country Board President, said.
A narrator narrates a story of the site with sound effects - shovels, mules, ect.- of the bridge’s construction, Trumpower explained. Then the narrator refers the tourist to the next site in the Talking Trail - Fort Union.The narrator talks about Jim Bridger and fur trading at the trading post.
“You can sit in your office in Bismarck and plan your trip using the Talking Trail app,” Trumpower said.
He said Beyond the 49th Parallel is completing narration for each site. The platform for its use already exists and can be downloaded using any iPhone and Android phone as Talking Trail.
Trumpower said the group will not only promote history, but cultural sites as well including breweries and golf courses.
Sitting Bull, an Indian chief, after the battle of the Little BigHorn, took his band to Canada for the winter and then surrendered himself at Fort Buford the next spring.
There is a beautiful golf course near where Sitting Bull wintered in Canada that will be promoted through our tourism promotion, Trumpower explained. Then a QR code will point tourists to the neighboring Fort Buford where Sitting Bull surrendered.
By fall, the QR codes should be fully operational, he said, and posted on each site’s information board or posted on posts.
Another initiative Beyond the 49th Parallel is working on is designing a website with information on how to travel between two sides of the border: Cell phone use, currency exchange, and passports.
“When we do our travel planner again, we will put our QR code in it. When an article for the Fairview Bridge has a QR code it will refer you to Fort Buford as the next step in the journey,” Trumpower said. “It is the new tech. It is what young people are using.”
He said our region has three important economic engines: Oil, agriculture, and tourism.
“Oil and agriculture are cyclical. Tourism is stable and year round. You can ice fish in winter, hike in fall, and golf in summer. The shoulder seasons, we have to fill in the gaps,” Trumpower said.