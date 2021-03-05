While the Fairview High School boy’s basketball team is competing in the Eastern C Divisional at Sidney High School, back in Fairview, the faculty and staff in the district are competing for their own chance to be a champion.
The Tournament of Books is the chance for faculty and staff in the district to compete in a unique way, while also encouraging others to read.
Heiderose Barth, an elementary teacher in the Fairview district, said the tournament was created last year as a way to stay connected with students during the initial closures and quarantine of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was created by the Early Literacy Committee.
They decided to keep the tournament this year, as a way to also show that reading can be fun, Barth said.
The format is digital; the faculty that are part of the tournament read their book or poem into a camera, and the video is published online. Then, students can vote in a poll for whoever they thought did a better job.
“They go above and beyond to get costumes, find props, and create fantastic videos that make it so much fun for the students,” Barth said.
As is the case with any tournament, each person competing is fighting for their life, and it gets pretty competitive, Barth said.
“The staff members who read really give it their all in their videos. Based on the emails that I have received from my opponent, I think it is safe to say that there is a healthy amount of competition and pride that goes into every part of being a reader in the Tournament of Books,” she said.
The defending champion from last year is Tonya Garsjo, the counselor in the district.
Last year in her victorious run, she read Curious George because that was a book from her childhood, she said.
Garsjo said the kids loved the tournament last year, and already this year, up-and-down the halls students are talking to her about her videos.
Unfortunately, Curious George wasn’t an option for her this year, so she is reading poems.
Garsjo admitted that at first, she didn’t think she was going to compete in the tournament last year because it was outside her comfort zone, but she pushed herself to do it, which turned out to be a great choice.
As far as how each participant chooses their piece of literature to read, the committee offered authors’ collections as a way to give exposure to a wider variety of literature, Barth said. They included poetry this year because it’s an important piece of children’s literature that can get overlooked, she added.
While basketball; and wrestling garner most of the attention this time of year, keep an eye out for the Tournament of Books to soon become the “March Madness” everyone is talking about.
“In the past few days, I have noticed somewhat of a buzz about the building involving the reading tournament. Because it is still new, it hasn't officially become a tradition, but I suspect it will not take long before it becomes a standard event that both staff and students will eagerly look forward to,” Barth said.