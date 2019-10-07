Town Pump Charitable Foundation is matching $750,000 in contributions during its 18th annual fundraising campaign for food banks across Montana, including Richland County Food Bank and Fellowship Food Pantry in Sidney.
A record-setting 85 food banks are participating in the statewide “Be A Friend in Deed, Helping Those in Need” campaign this year. The campaign has raised about $33 million for Montana food banks in 17 years, including about $6.25 million in matching grants from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. Organizers of the campaign, which runs through Nov. 30, hope to raise over $3 million for the food banks this year.
Locally, the Foundation is matching up to $5,000 for Richland County Food Bank and
$2,500 for Fellowship Food Pantry, for a community total of $7,500.
The money is frequently used to purchase perishable food items such as milk, bread, fruit and vegetables. Also, the funds are becoming more crucial in helping many food bank organizations stay open through payment of rent, utilities, and space for storage, refrigeration and freezing.
“Our ability to continue with this mission to provide an emergency food source for those in immediate need and those who are food-insecure is only possible through the financial support of our church members and generous local grant sources like the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, who recognize our impact on the community,” said Stephanie Ler, director of Fellowship Food Pantry. “By providing us with financial support, you have allowed us to maintain operation, and support those in their time of need. You have had a profound impact on the lives of each one of our clients, and for that, Fellowship Food Pantry is grateful.”
“Unfortunately, more and more Montana families don’t have enough to eat,” said Bill McGladdery, of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation. “Please join Town Pump and our dedicated food bank partners in making a difference in the lives of our hungry neighbors by donating today at our businesses or directly to the food banks.”
Donations are being collected at local Town Pumps, Lucky Lil’s, Montana Lil’s and Magic Diamond casinos. Donations also can be sent directly to the Richland County Food Bank, 223 14th Ave. SW, Sidney, 59270, or the Fellowship Food Pantry, 2181 West Holly, Sidney, 59270.