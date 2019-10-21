Trail of Treats, organized by the Sidney High School Key Club, will take place from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Trail of Treats features children accompanied by adults going to local businesses for treats.
The event will begin at Reese and Ray’s IGA with doughnut items prior to 10 a.m. There will be maps available at IGA as well at some other participating businesses.
Highlights of the Trail of Treats will include the Roundup carnival on West Main Street between Central and Second Avenue SW from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Sidney Assembly of God also offering activities.
Reynolds Market will hold a costume contest for children up through fifth grade starting at 12:30 p.m. There will be prizes and healthy treats at the event.