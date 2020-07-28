A crash involving a train and semi truck along BIA Route 1 near Brockton left one dead this morning, according to the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s office.
Roosevelt County Undersheriff John Summers said a call was placed to 911 by an eyewitness at 11:03 a.m. The witness reported the incident in which a train and a 2011 Freightliner semi truck collided, killing the driver of the semi truck, an adult male.
The engineer of the train did not require medical assistance, and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Summers said tribal police, an ambulance out of Culbertson, the Poplar Fire Department and the Roosevelt County Sheriff were all dispatched and arrived at the scene of the incident.
Summers said the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A coroner out of Culbertson was also called to the scene.
The wreck happened at a private crossing along BIA Route 1 — a secondary road — between Brockton and Fort Kipp, closer to Brockton.
The name and age of the semi truck driver were not being released as of Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2020.