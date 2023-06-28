The Trap Club was very busy Sunday, June 25 hosting the Sidney Lions Club 6th annual Family Fun Trap Shoot. A huge thank you to all the sponsors and participants for making this event possible. The day was perfect for shooting clays and it showed in the scores. Each shooter had the challenge of 50 flying discs (clays) as their targets - two rounds of 25.
Those who were present who had never shot trap before had the opportunity to try their hand at an individual station with instruction given by Lion George Biebl. All shooters had an enjoyable experience.
Adult winners were Brent Schwan – 1st Place, John Watkins – 2nd Place, and Trent Hansen – 3rd Place. Watkins and Schwan had to settle their final places with a head to head competition which added to the excitement of the day! Youth winners were Kamden Johnson – 1st Place & Ryker Heckler – 2nd Place. Congratulations guys!
Part of the fun revolved around the numerous gift cards donated for the event. Several of the clays were loaded with a blue powder which when struck earned one of the gift cards for that shooter. Random drawings throughout the day were used to award randomly drawn shooters gift cards as well.
Everyone on site had the opportunity to enter several drawings for donated items as well. These items included a shotgun donated by Johnson Hardware, two round trip flights to Billings by Cape Air, shotgun shells donated by High Caliber Sports, trap shooters bundle (thrower, clays & shells) donated by Sidney Trap Club, Sidney products donated by Sidney Lions Club, Red Ryder BB Gun Kit donated by Seigfreid Agency.
Winners for the Raffle which is done in conjunction with the Trap Shoot were drawn as well. Those winners are: Eric Beenken – set of four tires at Quick Change Oil, Pat Rindahl -Shotgun donated by Misty the Groomer, John Watkins - Bulova Clock donated by John Stockhill and Lisa Gorder -$300 Gift Card at Reynolds.
The event allows the Lions Club to continue its efforts to improve the community, assist those needing glasses or hearing aids, scholarships to area graduates, or assisting other communities like Fairview, Denton or Red Lodge with disaster assistance.