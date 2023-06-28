Winners

Brent Schwan, 1st place; Kristin Kennedy, Lion president; John Watkins, 2nd place; Trent Hanson, 3rd place. (left to right).

The Trap Club was very busy Sunday, June 25 hosting the Sidney Lions Club 6th annual Family Fun Trap Shoot. A huge thank you to all the sponsors and participants for making this event possible. The day was perfect for shooting clays and it showed in the scores. Each shooter had the challenge of 50 flying discs (clays) as their targets - two rounds of 25.

Those who were present who had never shot trap before had the opportunity to try their hand at an individual station with instruction given by Lion George Biebl. All shooters had an enjoyable experience.

Lion George Biebl teaching a youngster.

