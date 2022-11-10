Trenton Veterans hazard cold and icy roads to join together

Veteran Brian LeMay smiles for the camera at Trenton school's Veterans Day lunch

 Tiannah Falcon-Delorme

Trenton school hosted a lunch and ceremony in celebration of Veterans Day on Thursday, the first year the event has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Despite inclement weather conditions, the celebration went on without any issue.

“Considering the weather, there were so many veterans who showed up. The committee was pleasantly surprised they made it through the storm to join together,” Sheila Hoffman said.



