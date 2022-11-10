Trenton school hosted a lunch and ceremony in celebration of Veterans Day on Thursday, the first year the event has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Despite inclement weather conditions, the celebration went on without any issue.
“Considering the weather, there were so many veterans who showed up. The committee was pleasantly surprised they made it through the storm to join together,” Sheila Hoffman said.
Over sixty people were in attendance to honor veterans, with over half being veterans themselves.
“It’s resilience. It shows how important it is for them to come together and to be validated for their service,” Hoffman said.
“We have a community here that has a lot of veterans and staff members whose spouses are veterans. They’re the ones who wanted to do something and they wanted to make sure that it was special,” Principal Steve Morben said.
After lunch, the veterans formed a line from oldest to youngest. They may not have been accustomed to such a loose formation for marching, but these vets beamed with pride and gratitude. As the line of veterans began to file into the school gymnasium, the audience fell quiet.
Trenton English teacher, Cody Blackaby, addressed the gymnasium full of children and young adults and spoke on the important life lesson he learned as a part of US military services. He said that community is not a set location, but it is something you make when you meet new people. Blackaby said that the military gave him the opportunity to become a part of a larger family.
“I’m grateful to be a veteran,” he said.
Some of Trenton school teachers are also veterans.
A fifth grade teacher, Melissa Drakeford is a veteran of the US Navy and said she still shows gratitude to other veterans.
“When I see a vet, I say thank you,” Drakeford said.
To close the ceremony, Loren Yellow Bird, a veteran of the US Navy, sung a traditional Native American Honor Song to honor fallen warriors.
Principal Morben summed up the event in the best possible way.
“It’s a small way to give back, but I know that it means a lot to our veterans and to our community,” he said.