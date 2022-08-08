All year long, residents of Richland County and the surrounding area anticipate the Richland County Fair and Rodeo, but everyone has that certain something they look forward to the most.
“It gets the whole county and community together,” said Grady Larson, of the Richland Aces 4-H Club. Larson grew up in Sidney and this is his 10th year entering a steer. “You get to see what everyone has been working on all year.”
Junior Michael Jorstad’s favorite part of the fair is getting to see people he hasn’t seen over the summer, checking out the vendors, and going on the rides, though he isn’t riding any this year due to a torn ACL. Jorstad didn’t let that slow him down when it came to being involved in the four-day event.
“I decided to work at the culinary booth in the Ag Building,” the local teenager said. “It’s a good way to earn some money while I can’t be walking around.”
Reunions are another highlight of the season. The Lambert family from Poplar, Montana, enjoyed the fair festivities while meeting family in the area.
“This is my first year back since I graduated high school in 2002,” Jayce Lambert said.
But, with daughters Jessa and Lailah old enough to go on a few rides, Lambert and his wife Tory thought it would be a great time to get together with family.
Ron and Vernette Barone have been married 59 years and were both born and raised in Richland County.
“We’ve been coming to the fair since before we were married, but we didn’t have any money back then so we couldn’t ride the rides,” Ron recalls.
“Now we come to eat and go home,” Vernette adds, smiling.
Even amid all the people who have made the Richland County Fair and Rodeo a tradition, it still attracts newcomers, such as 17-year-old Kaitlyn Lloyd who moved to Sidney earlier this year.
“I like it. It really has a good variety of rides,” she said, adding, “I think the Startrooper is my favorite.”
These are just a few of the highlighted favorites and, judging from the long lines into the concert and rodeo and the number of people admiring entries, it is easy to see that there are plenty more.