With one lawsuit possibly settled, Jordan Hall finds himself in yet another quandary as WhiteFish Credit Union (WCU) has filed its own defamation lawsuit against the Sidney minister. It is the second defamation suit Hall has faced. Hall has settled the first one, which was filed by transgender Native American lobbyist Adrian Jawort.
According to the documents filed in Montana Bankruptcy Court on May 23, WCU seeks unspecified damages in relation to articles published on Hall’s website, Montana Daily Gazette, as well as oral statements issued by Hall about the credit union. The plaintiff is also asking that any judgement not be a part of Hall’s current bankruptcy settlement.
The plaintiffs claim the articles falsely state that WCU stole as much as $500 million, that WCU lied in the course of their business, that the credit union coerced its customers and acted in untoward and unethical ways and that the WCU CEO wrote himself a check for $1,000,000 without approval, among other numerous statements WCU says are false.
The lawsuit also claims the content was created and published willfully and maliciously, with the intent to expose WCU to hatred, contempt, ridicule and/or disgrace, and has succeeded.
The lawsuit asks the court to sustain WCU’s objection to Hall’s discharge under 11 U.S.C. §523(a)(6); to enter a judgment against Hall and in favor of WCU in the full amount of damages related to and/or resulting from the defamation claim set forth in this complaint; to award WCU its fees and costs in bringing this action; and for such other and further relief as this Court may deem appropriate.