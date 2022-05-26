For 12 years the Fairview Alliance Church has held what has been labeled as the Blessing Sale, instead of the Big Garage Sale, because the items at the sale are not priced. Get a blessing, give a blessing, be a blessing is the concept and it has yielded many blessings for many causes over the years.
This year’s proceeds will go to the family of Lance Waller, following his battle with colon cancer. Lance fought hard and successfully for several months but following his mother’s sudden passing in February, the struggle became too much and he slipped from this world March 25th. Lance and Jackki and their two children, Arien and Colton, have been members of Fairview Alliance Church for years and have supported our Blessing Sale each year. Their families have been through so much difficulty and loss over the past year, our desire is to bless them back and lighten their financial load.
In keeping with their tradition, the Fairview Alliance Church will offer a huge variety of un-priced, used goods at the rummage sale, as well as freshly baked goodies for purchase. All proceeds will go directly to Jakkie Waller for medical and related expenses incurred.
The sale will be held on Saturday June11th from 8 am- 2pm at the church located at 702 Western Ave, (across the street from the Fairview High School) and in conjunction with the Fairview community garage sale day. Get a blessing by finding items you can use, then give a blessing by donating whatever you wish to the sale. Even if you don’t find anything you can use, you are still welcome to make a donation. You never know how the Lord will multiply the blessings of your generosity.
Community members can also contribute sale items in good condition by dropping them off at the church on June 6 and 7 from 9-5, and on June 8 and 9 from 9-7:30. The church can no longer accept used television or computer monitors. If needed, pickup is available by calling the church 406-742-5425.