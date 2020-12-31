Two more people have died from COVID-19 related illness, according to the Richland County Health Department.
“Two men, both in their 90’s, have passed away from COVID-related illness,” said Brittney Petersen, Administrator of Richland County Health Department. “Our thoughts are with their families.”
By the numbers
17 new Richland County cases of COVID-19
17 released from isolation
1 new hospitalization
1034 total cases since the pandemic began
998 recoveries
23 active
13 deaths
1683 new Montana cases of COVID-19 out of 9,571 tests
81,555 since the pandemic began
74,991 recoveries
5,603 active cases
3,568 total hospitalizations
203 active hospitalizations
961 deaths
New Richland County cases reported on Dec. 29
Case 1025: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1024: A female in her 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1023: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1022: A male in his 80’s who is hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1021: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1020: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1019: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1018: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic
New Richland County cases reported on Dec. 30
Case 1026: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
New Richland County cases reported on Dec. 31
Case 1034: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1033: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1032: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1031: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1030: A female in her 80’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1029: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 1028: A female in her 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 1027: A male in his 70’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.