Two programs bound to make your Christmas a little merrier
1. Christmas Cash, now through Dec. 3, sponsored by ONEOK. This program retwards Sidney shoppers with a red ticket for every $20 spent at a participating chamber business. Each ticket is good for a chance at winning $3,000 in Chamber Bucks. The winner of the Chamber Bucks will be drawn at 1 p.m. Dec. 5, via radio and Facebook live. Participating businesses are listed online at the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture Facebook page.
2. Big Bucks, now through Dec. 24. This is an interest-free loan program set up by Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce with three local banks, Stockman Bank, Richland Federal Credit Union, and Yellowstone Bank, to help with holiday season needs. Successful applicants can receive a loan of up to $1,000 in Big Bucks, which can be used exclusively at participating chamber businesses. The loan is interest free for nine months, and the application fee is $15. For details, and a list of participating businesses, visit the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.