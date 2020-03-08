The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring. Jobs are available throughout the state of Montana as well as Richland County.
The U.S. Census Bureau must fill up to 3,100 jobs in its Billings office, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Census Bureau. In Richland County, the bureau needs to fill at least 20 positions. The jobs, which can be full time or part time, pay $17 per hour.
Joshua Manning, a media specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, said Richland County positions are vital to ensuring the county receives full federal support for a wide range of programs, projects and funding mandates based on the number of residents in the community.
Manning applauded Richland County for being among the most proactive regions in Montana when it comes to convincing residents to voluntarily submit their forms to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, he said even with an unprecedented participation rate exceeding 50 percent, paid census takers are necessary to achieve the statewide goal of counting 100 percent of Montana residents.
A recent presentation made by local volunteer census organizers to the Sidney Lions Club reported that for every area resident who is not counted, the state will lose up to $1,000 annually in federal funding. Those funds — which cover everything from school lunches for children and Head Start programs for parents to infrastructure projects like dams and road repairs — total $20,000 per person in Montana over the course of a decade.
To help ensure Montana does not miss out on critical federal funding, statewide census organizers are launching a massive campaign to count every resident of the state.
“Having people in Sidney is a force multiplier,” said Manning, who noted his years in the U.S. Army taught him to think logistically, to think optimistically and to think big.
Although some rural areas of Montana have shown significant resistance toward the U.S. Census Bureau as “big government” trying to diminish states’ rights by using the census to allocate funding, Manning applauded Richland County for its cooperative spirit and understanding of what’s at stake, moneywise.
“In some places, there is resistance to federal employees,” Manning conceded, noting that Texas is now part of the region that also includes Montana. In the past, Texas was a dedicated landmass when it came to the U.S. Census.
“Texas was its own region” in the past, Manning said. “It’s a monster.”
Now, Texas is part of the U.S. heartland, called the Dallas-Denver region, which runs from Montana and the Canadian border, south to Houston and the Gulf of Mexico.
From the U.S. Census Bureau’s perspective, including Texas with Montana is a smart move.
“Having that local buy-in is enormously helpful,” Manning said of Richland County.
He acknowledged Americans in rural areas are often reluctant to share information with federal employees.
“Coming from your local neighbor makes it easier” for people to cooperate, he said, referring to the importance of census takers.
Although Manning noted the U.S. Census Bureau is nearing the end of its hiring process for “counters,” Manning encouraged anyone who is interested in making $17 hour to apply for one of the open positions.
“We’ve met our targets in Richland County,” he said, qualifying that experience has taught him roughly two-thirds of the people who initially apply end up pulling out for various reasons.
With the U.S. Census Bureau setting a goal of going completely paperless for its 2020 census, Manning said it’s important to meet the 100-percent quota early. The target, which could eliminate cumbersome spreadsheets by being accessible entirely online, entails counting everyone in Montana by June or July 2020.
Unlike in 2010, anyone who wants to view the status of the 2020 U.S. census results will be able to access them over the Internet. To help facilitate the accuracy of results, field operators and managers with the U.S. Census Bureau have access to an internal website that enables them to track daily progress of the 2020 census, Manning explained.
“The internal system is a field operations system,” he said. “It’s all intended to make the census the least expensive as possible.”
Using the new internal tracking system, Manning said U.S. Census personnel are able to determine how many people in any given area still need to be counted.
This significantly reduces costs. Rather than sending counters out to a small farming community 50 miles from the nearest town, U.S. Census personnel can check online to see if those people on the outskirts have participated.
“We’ll check the internal numbers” for Richland County, Manning said, noting the community has shown an “amazing success rate in the past.”
With a July 31, 2020 deadline, the U.S. Census Bureau is busy 24/7, organizing field workers and hiring census takers with boots on the ground to ensure an “absolute goal of 100 percent,” said Manning.
“That’s not negotiable,” he added. “The idea is to have people respond before the deadline.”
To achieve that goal, the U.S. Census is paying people above the mandated minimum wage.
Manning said Richland County is already half-way toward its goal in terms of hiring. He reported 72 people have applied for the $17/hour positions; however, Manning anticipates only about 20 of the initial applicants will remain interested.
That leaves plenty of open positions.
“All those people who apply will be called and could be hired,” Manning said, noting about three dozen census takers are expected to be hired in Richland County.
“You don’t forget people at the county level,” he added, pointing out people can work as many hours as they want, up to the maximum of 40 hours per week. “We highly encourage people to work 40, but if they want to work only five hours on a weekend, that’s OK too.”
Putting on his Army organizer hat momentarily, Manning recalled a man from Minnesota who earned a quick $3,000 as a census taker.
“This is great extra vacation money, or if they want to fix their RV,” he said. “The amount of money isn’t astronomical, but it’s good.”
Returning to Big Sky country, where he’s currently charged with helping to motivate the troops, Manning made it clear he is optimistic the state will meet the U.S. Census target of 100 percent.
“I think we’re going to have an amazing count here in Montana,” he said. “Every community has been involved. This is not just about ‘free’ money. This is about money Montana has paid into the system.”
To apply for a job with the U.S. Census Bureau as a seasonal census taker visit: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html