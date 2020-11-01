The ever popular Wine and Food Festival will be going forward for what is its 27th year, albeit with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(COVID-19) has forced us to think outside the box,” Foundation for Community Care Director Melissa Boyer said. “We still need to do fundraising events, but not in the typical way we have in the past. So we came up with the uncorked, virtual idea.”
The restyled festival will still feature amazing art, wonderful wine, and fantastic food as it has in years past, while still remaining compliant with the COVID-19 guidelines that have been recommended by the CDC, the Montana Department of Health, and Richland County Health Department.
The festival will begin on Nov. 7 with a virtual Art Auction that will feature the same quality art you have become accustomed to for the Wine and Food Festival.
To see the art that’s being gathered ahead of the auction, you can text the word art to 88793. You can also make arrangements to come to the office to see a specific item, if desired, but the auction this time is intended to be an online event.
Quite a few pieces are already being virtually displayed, ranging from things like a beautiful blown glass pitcher and a rustic cherry wood cabinet rescued by Tim and Brenda Larson to Leather handbags, and a lovely limited edition printing of “Tough Enough” by Chris Owen.
There are also gift packages, such as a trip to Medora and a charcuterie package perfect for the holidays.
Bidding starts Nov. 7 and continues through Nov. 14.
For the all-important wine, there will be a Wine Pull at the foundation starting Nov. 9 and running through Nov. 14.
“We will have all the bottles in a cellophane bag, a shiny gold bag, so you cannot see the labels,” Boyer explained. “But you will be able to pull a cork, and then the cork number on it will be the bottle you get.”
There are 200 bottles in all — but there will be surprises.
“Because 2020 is so crazy, there will be a quirky bottle or two in the mix,” Boyer said. “Mad Dog 2020, or Arbor Mist. Most will be higher end.”
The hours for the Wine Pull will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
It is $20 for one pull, or $55 for three.
The wine pull can be done over the phone.
Call 406-488-2273 to make arrangements for that.
And of course, the festival is not complete without food.
Participating restaurants will be offering a special dish the week of Nov. 7 through Nov. 14, with a portion of the proceeds from each of the meals benefitting the Foundation for Community Care.
Among the restaurants already signed up The Fringe at the Sidney Country Club, which will be offering the Turkey Bacon Hot Pepper Sandwich for $12, of which $2 will be donated to the Foundation.
Proceeds from this great event will, as in year’s past, be used to support health care needs in the Richland County region.
“Every year we ask the community, what are your needs,” Boyer said. “We ask what are your health care needs, and they are able to write a grant to us.”
Over the past year, the Foundation has given back $335,000 to the community and the Sidney Hospital to fill health care needs.
That might sound like a lot of money at first glance, but the Foundation received $1 million in grant requests.
“What we try to do with the Wine and Food Festival and our golf is, we are building the endowment so eventually we will be able to take these funds and answer all of those requests,” Boyer said.
In addition to the community grants, the Foundation also has $500 lifeline grants for people who have been diagnosed with cancer to help them with living expenses, and a $500 emergency bridge grant, to help people who need to see a specialist with travel expenses.
These grants are available to anyone living in or served by Richland County and its health clinics.
Lastly, the Foundation offers scholarships for those interested in a health care career, to help train the next generation of doctors, nurses, and other specialists.
The Foundation for Community Care was begun in 1983 by a group of citizens who wanted to ensure that the hospital stayed within the community, and that hospital decisions remained local.
Once the group had raised enough money, they decided to begin the foundation, and then the hospital, too, came on board so that all donations can go 100 percent to the Foundation’s mission.
“We work in tandem (with the hospital) for the betterment of the community,” Boyer said. “The hospital gives us a budget to manage the property and our salaries, so your donations do not pay for heat, lights or salary. It goes straight to the Foundation.”